Two small earthquakes rattled the border of Arizona and New Mexico late Tuesday night.

According to the United States Geological Survey, one quake was recorded at a magnitude of 3.0 and a second was a 3.1 magnitude.

They shook a remote area east of Tucson, just over the border on the New Mexico side, around 10:30 and 10:50 p.m.

Both quakes measured 5 kilometers deep.

No damage was reported and only a handful of USGS "felt reports" were made online.