Two people shot at 'unregulated rave party' outside of Superior

PINAL COUNTY, AZ — One person is dead and another is injured after a shooting at an "unregulated rave party" outside of Superior Sunday morning.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office says a witness called just before 10 a.m. to report a shooting near Uno Trail and US 60. Shortly after, the alleged shooter also called to report what happened.

When officials arrived, they were able to detain the alleged shooter and treat the victims.

One individual died and another is in the hospital in stable condition.

PCSO says the alleged shooter attempted to steal a vehicle before the shooting.

Officials says 50 to 100 people were attending an "unregulated rave party" in the desert when the incident happened.

The victims have not been identified.

The shooting remains under investigation.

No further information has been provided at this time.