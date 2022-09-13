Two killed in plane crash east of Kingman

SELIGMAN, AZ — Two people have died after a plane crash Tuesday morning, just east of Kingman after their plane went off radar, according to officials.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to a call of a missing aircraft in a remote area north of Seligman, Arizona.

Officials say DPS Air Rescue confirmed the aircraft had crashed around 1:30 p.m.

Authorities have not released the names of the two who died in the plane crash.

The National Transportation Safety Board was made aware of the crash and is investigating what led to the plane going off radar.

This investigation remains ongoing, no other details have been released at this time.