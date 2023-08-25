Watch Now
Two firefighters injured, one hospitalized with serious burns after fire in Miami, Arizona

Several buildings were destroyed
A fire destroyed several buildings in Miami Arizona, near Globe and forced the closure of US 60.
Posted at 10:24 PM, Aug 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-25 01:24:48-04

MIAMI, AZ — Two firefighters were injured Thursday evening after a fire in Miami, Arizona, west of Globe.

According to town officials, several buildings were destroyed in the blaze, which sparked around 3 p.m.

Two firefighters were injured and at least one had to be hospitalized after battling the fire. That firefighter suffered serious burn injuries, the other's injuries are unknown at this time.

The US 60 remains closed in the Miami area in both directions as of 10:15 p.m. Thursday night, according to ADOT.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing situation. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest information.

