Watch Now
NewsArizona News

Actions

Tusayan, near Grand Canyon, seeing flooding during monsoon storms

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Tusayan flooding
Posted at 5:21 PM, Aug 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-22 21:04:07-04

TUSAYAN, AZ — Parts of Arizona's high country are seeing flooding as monsoon storms pass through the area.

On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it is monitoring flooding in Tusayan and near the Grand Canyon. Tusayan is a town just south of the Grand Canyon.

A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for this area until about 8:15 p.m.

State Park officials have closed Highway 64 (south entrance) from the intersection of Center Road southbound due to major flooding in the gateway town of Tusayan.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Sports Extra Saturday Nights After College Football