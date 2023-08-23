Tusayan, near Grand Canyon, seeing flooding during monsoon storms

TUSAYAN, AZ — Parts of Arizona's high country are seeing flooding as monsoon storms pass through the area.

On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff's Office said it is monitoring flooding in Tusayan and near the Grand Canyon. Tusayan is a town just south of the Grand Canyon.

A flood advisory has been issued by the National Weather Service for this area until about 8:15 p.m.

State Park officials have closed Highway 64 (south entrance) from the intersection of Center Road southbound due to major flooding in the gateway town of Tusayan.