Turning to social media to find scholarships for college

Scholarship season has arrived and now there are even more places that students can look for scholarships, including social media.

Jennifer Finetti from ScholarshipOwl says platforms like Instagram and Tiktok can be great resources for people.

"A lot of scholarship providers have realized that they're missing out on students who maybe don't love writing essays, or students who maybe you know, have other things they want to share about themselves beyond what they can put on paper, says Finetti.

"So many students are on the web, they're on social media, they're already doing a lot of videos and social sharing right now. So providers have, you know, sort of migrated to meet the needs of those students."

A simple search of #Scholarship will pull up dozens of pages and videos.

Finetti tells ABC15 she recommends students apply for three scholarships a week, starting when they are a junior in high school and continue doing this until they graduate from college.

"Remember, the more scholarships you apply for the faster and easier it will be because pretty soon you're going to have a small handful of essays that you've used. And you can use them over and over again."