Tucson sector Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal Perez dies in line of duty, chief says

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez
Posted at 11:01 AM, Nov 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-11 14:27:27-05

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson sector border patrol agent reportedly died in the line of duty earlier this month.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez reportedly died Nov. 5, according to United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

ABC15 reached out to United States Customs and Border Protection for more information on the incident, but the department said, "At this time no additional information is available."

