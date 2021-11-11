Tucson sector Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal Perez dies in line of duty, chief says

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson sector border patrol agent reportedly died in the line of duty earlier this month.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez reportedly died Nov. 5, according to United States Border Patrol Chief Raul Ortiz.

The entire USBP family mourns the loss of Supervisory Border Patrol Agent Anibal “Tony” A. Perez who sadly passed away in the line of duty. Please keep his family, friends, and colleagues in your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/kfC8bLfFRq — Chief Raul Ortiz (@USBPChief) November 11, 2021

ABC15 reached out to United States Customs and Border Protection for more information on the incident, but the department said, "At this time no additional information is available."