Tucson-based World View plans to send space tourists into the stratosphere by 2023

World View
Tucson-based World View aims to launch its space tourism business by 2023, with the first flights slated to launch near the Grand Canyon.
Posted at 9:02 AM, Oct 04, 2021
TUCSON, AZ — In just a matter of months, tourists in Arizona will have a new destination to check off their bucket lists: the stratosphere.

World View Enterprises, a Tucson company, announced on Monday plans to create a space tourism business, with the goal of sending travelers up — into near-space — via capsules pulled aloft by massive balloons.

The flights will last between six and 12 hours as patrons take in the views from 100,000 feet (about 19 miles) off the ground. Tickets cost a mere $50,000 each, but the company plans to make financing options available. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now, so interested customers can place a deposit to claim a spot in line.

The first World View space tourism trips are expected to launch in 2023.

