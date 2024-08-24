Tucson area fire cadet dies after illness forces hospitalization

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson-area firefighter recruit has died after a short illness.

The Rural Metro Fire Department announced the death of Firefighter Recruit Cody Treatch on Friday.

Recruit Treatch became ill at the academy on August 14th and was transported to Banner University Medical Center Tucson.

Since being admitted to the hospital, his condition progressively worsened. Treatch passed away early Friday morning.

“Our focus is on supporting the Treatch family and our personnel as we all mourn the passing of Cody and work through this difficult time.” said Rural Metro Fire Department Chief Karl Isselhard.

A motorcade was held in honor of the fallen recruit. Rural Metro held the event with the Tucson Police Department, Tucson Fire Department, Northwest Fire District, and Davis-Monathan Fire.