Triple Twist ticket sold in Chandler is worth $1.7 million

CHANDLER, AZ — WINNER! WINNER! Check your lottery tickets!
There's a new millionaire in Chandler. Sunday's Triple Twist drawing has produced a winning ticket worth $1.7 million.
The jackpot-winning ticket was sold at the Circle K at Pecos and Gilbert roads. The numbers for Sunday's drawing are: 1-2-4-5-21-28.
Someone in Phoenix also won $50,000 from Saturday's Powerball. The winning ticket was sold at the QT near 91st Avenue and Indian School Road. The winning numbers are: 9-55-59-66-69-21.
If you have a winning ticket contact the Arizona Lottery's Office.