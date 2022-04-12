Watch
Trial set for man accused of dumping body parts in Arizona

Posted at 4:45 AM, Apr 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-12 07:45:20-04

A man accused of dumping body parts around central Arizona has decided to represent himself and proceed to trial.

Walter Harold Mitchel III had been scheduled Monday to change his not guilty plea in the case.

But he told a Yavapai County judge he wants to go to trial and believes he can win.

Mitchell faces more than 22 years if convicted on 29 felony counts of concealing or abandoning a dead body.

Authorities tied him to the remains found in December 2020 on the outskirts of Prescott through tags and medical gauze.

Mitchell previously ran a business in Washington state that managed cadavers for research.

