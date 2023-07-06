Trial begins for Arizona man accused of killing stepdaughter Alissa Turney

PHOENIX — Thursday marks the first day of the trial of Michael Roy Turney, who was arrested in connection to the murder of his teenage stepdaughter.

Opening statements will take place Thursday.

Seventeen-year-old Alissa Turney went missing at the end of the school year at Paradise Valley High School in 2001. She was first reported as a runaway by Michael Turney, who told authorities that Alissa had left a note and was going to California.

In 2008, new information was brought to light and officials began a criminal investigation into Alissa's disappearance.

Officials conducted hundreds of interviews with coworkers, friends, and family.

When a search warrant was issued on Michael's home, they discovered a bombing plot, at which point he was brought into custody. Officials say Michael took a plea deal and served 10 years in prison in the bombing plot, unrelated to Alissa's disappearance.

He was arrested in 2020 by police in Mesa on second-degree murder charges in connection to Alissa’s presumed death.

Her body has never been recovered.