Traffic stop leads to two drug busts, valued at $1.7 million

MARANA, Ariz. — Authorities apprehended a duo this week who was allegedly smuggling various drugs in vehicles, valuing $1.7 million.

On Thursday, DPS officials conducted a a traffic stop on the I-10 near Marana, where they discovered 34 pounds of fentanyl pills hidden in the truck, according to authorities.

Authorities arrested the driver of the vehicle, 30-year-old Mario Quinonez Osuna.

Following the traffic stop, a search warrant was obtained for another vehicle, where an additional 57 pound drugs were discovered. Most of the drugs discovered were fentanyl, but also included methamphetamine and heroine.

The driver of the second vehicle, 27-year-old Kevin Valdez, was also arrested by authorities.

Both were arrested on transportation of narcotic drugs for sale charges.