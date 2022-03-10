Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Trader Joe's ready-to-eat product is recalled for hard plastic

Screen Shot 2022-03-10 at 1.59.32 PM.png
USDA
Trader Joe's Crunchy Slaw with chicken, crispy noodles and peanut dressing.
Screen Shot 2022-03-10 at 1.59.32 PM.png
Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-10 16:03:27-05

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a health alert Thursday afternoon for a ready-to-eat chicken salad product from Trader Joe's due to concerns of hard plastic in the salad dressing.

Trader Joe's crunchy slaw with chicken, crispy noodles and peanut dressing with use by dates of March 9, 10, 11, or 12 are recalled.

Salads from those use by dates were shipped to Trader Joe's locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

The USDA says to not consume the product and to return or throw away the salads.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV