Trader Joe's ready-to-eat product is recalled for hard plastic

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service issued a health alert Thursday afternoon for a ready-to-eat chicken salad product from Trader Joe's due to concerns of hard plastic in the salad dressing.

Trader Joe's crunchy slaw with chicken, crispy noodles and peanut dressing with use by dates of March 9, 10, 11, or 12 are recalled.

Salads from those use by dates were shipped to Trader Joe's locations in Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico and Utah.

The USDA says to not consume the product and to return or throw away the salads.

