Tonto National Forest replacing miles of fire-damaged fences

SUPERIOR, AZ — The Tonto National Forest has received funding to pay for replacing dozens of miles of fencing damaged or destroyed in grazing areas by a massive wildfire in east-central Arizona last summer.

Forest officials announced Tuesday that the funding for fencing repairs because of the Telegraph Fire near Superior comes from a program that normally focuses on mitigating post-wildfire flooding on federal lands.

According to forest officials, the fencing work will be performed under a pilot program authorizing repairs of minor facilities and infrastructure damaged or destroyed by wildfires.

Range workers identified 66 miles of grazing allotment boundary fencing damaged and over 61 miles of destroyed interior pasture fencing.