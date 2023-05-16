Tolleson student wins major mariachi competition

Strolling onto the biggest stage of her career, commanding the mic with confidence, you would never know Hannah Gomez-Herrera was nervous.

"My foot was shaking so bad that I almost tripped on stage because I couldn't really walk," said Gomez-Herrera.

But the high schooler known as 'La Mariachita' knew this was her moment.

She was competing in El Mariachi Canta during the Tucson International Conference.

Judging her were current and former members of the internationally known group Mariachi Vargas.

"When I found out that they were going to be the judges, I was like okay I gotta do my best. I gotta push out a lot more than what I thought I was gonna have to push," said Gomez-Herrera.

ABC15's Javier Soto first met Gomez-Herrera in her early teenage years after she lost the same mariachi competition, but that only ignited a fire inside her.

She tells us she's been working on her movements, stage presence and of course, her voice.

"It's grown stronger," said Gomez-Herrera, "I was taking some vocal classes and I really did feel like that helped."

Her mariachi class at West Point High School has helped her grow.

It's led by director Miguel Zarate, who tells us he's watched Gomez-Herrera reach new heights.

"The first year that I met her, I don't believe she spoke more than five words to me. And she was always very quiet, will sit on the floor and play her guitar," said Zarate, "and now she's just up on stage and she's owning it. And she's just blossomed into this beautiful, beautiful, beautiful flower."

Hannah is now preparing to graduate but before she leaves school, there was one more thing on her bucket list.

Javier Soto: The last time you and I spoke, I said you were going to win the Mariachi Vargas Competition.

Hannah: Yeah

And she did!

Gomez-Herrera took 1st place at the El Mariachi Canta contest, fulfilling a dream and moving mariachi music forward.

Now she's looking forward to her own future in the mariachi world.

"I've been saying that I'm climbing up the ranks in the community. Especially since a while ago, I was told that in Tucson I was known," said Gomez-Herrera, "so I feel like I'm slowly climbing up the ranks with all the opportunities being given to me. "