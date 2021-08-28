Tohono O’odham Nation awarded license for statewide mobile sports betting

The Tohono O’odham Nation announced Saturday that its Desert Diamond Mobile LLC enterprise was awarded a license for statewide mobile sports betting and event wagering.

Along with statewide mobile sports betting, officials said the nation's Desert Diamond Casinos near Tucson, Sahuarita, and Glendale will open on-site sportsbooks this fall.

According to a release, the three properties will also add slot machines and rolling out new table games, including craps, roulette and baccarat to "further enhance the diverse gaming options."

Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris, Jr. released the following statement after the announcement.

“Today’s announcement is a significant step forward and we look forward to becoming a leader in offering sports and event wagering in our casinos and statewide. These new operations will generate additional funds for vital programs that serve our tribal members, offer new entertainment options for the public, and generate additional revenues that will remain here in Arizona. This shows once again what we can accomplish by working together.”