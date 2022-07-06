Watch Now
TODAY: Governor Ducey to sign historic legislation protecting Arizona water

Arizona Drought
Matt York/AP
The Central Arizona Project (CAP) canal cuts through the desert, Friday, March 6, 2015 near Fountain Hills, Ariz. The 336-mile long system of aqueducts, tunnels, pumping plants and pipelines is the largest single resource of renewable water supplies in the state of Arizona. Arizona, in the midst of a 15-year drought, faces a possible cutback in water deliveries, but faces no water restrictions like the ones in California because of planning, conversation and water storage. (AP Photo/Matt York)
Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-06 09:31:46-04

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey will sign historic legislation to protect Arizona's water this morning.

The Governor's Office says legislation invests in the new Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, and will allow the state to buy and own new water sources, provide loans and grants to water providers to develop infrastructure needed to import water, and puts money into conservation, efficiency and reuses, and new technologies.

Ducey is set to sign the measure at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

