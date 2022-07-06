TODAY: Governor Ducey to sign historic legislation protecting Arizona water

PHOENIX — Governor Doug Ducey will sign historic legislation to protect Arizona's water this morning.

The Governor's Office says legislation invests in the new Water Infrastructure Finance Authority, and will allow the state to buy and own new water sources, provide loans and grants to water providers to develop infrastructure needed to import water, and puts money into conservation, efficiency and reuses, and new technologies.

RELATED: City of Phoenix forgoes more water from Lake Mead in wake of declining levels

Ducey is set to sign the measure at 10 a.m. Wednesday.