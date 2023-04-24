Watch Now
Three workers hospitalized after incident at APS power plant near AZ-NM border

KNXV-TV/ABC15 Arizona
Posted at 6:36 PM, Apr 23, 2023
KIRTLAND, NM — Three workers have been hospitalized after an incident at the APS Four Corners Power Plant in New Mexico.

The exact nature of the incident and the conditions of the workers have not yet been released.

"We are aware of a situation at the Four Corners Power Plant that resulted in three workers being taken to the hospital. Our focus right now is on them," APS Spokesperson Katie Conner said in an email. "There is no risk to the public or employees, and plant operations are not impacted."

The power plant is located in Kirtland, New Mexico, approximately 44 miles east of the Arizona border.

