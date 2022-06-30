Three orphaned baby bears have been rehabilitated and released back into the Arizona wilderness.

Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center and Arizona Game and Fish helped rescue, care for, and then reunite the young bears with their natural habitat.

Two of the cubs were taken in for rehabilitation after their mother was killed by a car last year. Another was orphaned and its mother was not able to be located.

There are two other young bears in their care who are still in the process of being rehabilitated. They are expected to be released soon.

AZGFD/SWCC

“The task of rehabilitating five baby bears was not easy, but we are so grateful for all the volunteers and donations that allowed us to raise these bears and prepare them for the wild. It is so rewarding to see their successful release knowing that Southwest Wildlife was able to impact these juvenile bears,” said Kim Carr, Animal Care Manager, in a press release. “The black bear population is managed by the Arizona Game & Fish Department, as they are a large mammal. We are so proud of this inter-departmental effort to save them (AZGFD), raise them (SWCC), and release them (both agencies)."

SWCC says the bears each eat $30 of food a day. Donations, volunteers, and the community continue to help the remaining orphaned bears, preparing them for life in the wild again.

For more information and to donate, click here.