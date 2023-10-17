Three dead in small plane crash near Williams, Arizona Tuesday, according to Williams police

A small plane crash left three individuals dead near Williams Tuesday, according to the Williams Police Department.

According to Williams police, a Piper Fixed Wing single-engine plane had refueled at the H.A. Clark Memorial Airport and had just taken off before the crash. Authorities say the plane appeared to lose power after takeoff and went down in a nearby field.

"A single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed after departing H.A. Clark Memorial Field Airport in Williams, Arizona, around 12:20 p.m. local time Tuesday," according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Williams police confirmed there were three people on board the plane and none of them survived the crash.

The victims have not been identified.

What caused the crash is still under investigation by multiple agencies, including the NTSB, FAA, Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Williams Police Department.