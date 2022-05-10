Three arrested after PCSO pursuit, drug seizure

Three people are facing charges after authorities say they led deputies on a pursuit and had a large number of drugs with them.

At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a person at Burger King on Hunt Highway and Gary Road. The caller claimed he was being followed by subjects wearing ski masks and possibly armed with firearms.

When PCSO deputies arrived, the suspected vehicle took off, striking a deputy, officials said.

The deputy suffered minor injuries to his lower leg.

At that point, a pursuit began with the suspect driving on the wrong side of the roadway at times and leading down a dirt farm road.

A PCSO deputy used his marked patrol truck to push the suspected vehicle off the road and into a small irrigation canal where they got stuck.

All three occupants complied with commands and were taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, deputies found two firearms and about 350 fentanyl pills. PCSO says the driver, identified as 26-year-old Oscar Campoy of Phoenix, had an additional 37 fentanyl pills on him.

He was arrested and is facing charges of aggravated assault on a peace officer, possession of narcotic drugs, and more.

The front passenger, 21-year-old Mary Jane Valencia of Laveen, was arrested and is facing charges of possession of narcotic drugs and drug paraphernalia.

The rear passenger, 38-year-old Sergio Cortez of Phoenix, was arrested and is facing charges for possession of narcotic drugs, drug paraphernalia, weapons misconduct, and probation violation.

"Thankfully, there were no injuries to the public. These suspects acted recklessly and without regard for the lives of others," said Sheriff Mark Lamb. "I commend my deputies for their selflessness and quick thinking."