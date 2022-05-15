Thousands show up for 'Ban Off Our Bodies' rally at state capitol

PHOENIX — Thousands showed up outside the Arizona State Capitol for the "Bans Off Our Bodies" rally, following the leaked draft of the Supreme Court decision that could overturn Roe v. Wade.

"My body, my choice" could be heard throughout the rally, as people stood on the House Lawn.

Many people voiced what they believe in. Among them, Kelsey Caba.

"I'm here to march for our body autonomy and rights over our body not be taken away," she said.

Caba says she's in shock abortion rights are even in question.

"I just think it's sick. It's horrible. And every woman should be worried," she said.

David Natkin says he and his wife are in full support of bodily autonomy.

"When guns have more rights than women, that's a problem," he said.

Their biggest fear: "Access to safe abortions will be removed. Women will be forced to get unsafe abortions and the infant mortality rate will only rise," Natkin said.

Others, though, don't see it this way.

"The party of forced vaccines. The party of forced masks. How can they possibly say that we're the ones that don't believe in bodily autonomy? It's not bodily autonomy. There's a separate human baby in you," said Hannah Toth.

"Hey hey. Ho ho. Roe v. Wade has got to go" chants could also be heard throughout the rally.

"I'm just here to stand up for the unborn," Jennifer Harrison said.

Anthony Dewitt was also there. He told ABC15 he is adopted, adding his birth mom is a drug addict. Had she gotten an abortion, "I wouldn't be here today, and I believe that you know, when my life was conceived up until the point of birth and up until today, I have the right to live," Dewitt said.

At times, the rally got a little heated, with people from both sides of the debate facing one another. Though, it remained mostly peaceful. Some even joined into a prayer circle.

Should Roe v. Wade be reversed, the decision on whether to allow abortion will be up to each state.

"No one should decide what women can or can't do with our bodies," said Haly Vazquez.

"We are here to have our voices heard," added Natkin.

"I'm going to fight for this," Caba said.

The next round of opinions from the Supreme Court is expected to come down at 7 a.m. on Monday.