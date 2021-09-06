Thousands face eviction in Arizona as eviction moratorium is lifted

Local governments and nonprofits continue to help families facing eviction.

There are more than 24,000 eviction cases filed in Maricopa County so far this year as of Sunday.

But that number is expected to rise because the eviction moratorium has been lifted.

Nationwide, experts said there are about 3.5 million people behind on rent.

In Phoenix, the city has given out more than $32 million in emergency rental assistance to more than 4,000 households.

Meanwhile, local nonprofit AZCEND told ABC15 they're also helping families outside of Phoenix with their rent and utilities.

"Both for the people experiencing homelessness and also to prevent homelessness, that's been an important piece of the work we're doing," said AZCEND CEO Trinity Donovan.

Usually, AZCEND provides $1.2 million in rental assistance a year. However, that number jumped to $15 million during the pandemic.

They're also expecting to see more people asking for help due to the end of the moratorium.

"We've had so many families reach out to us to say they're grateful for this assistance," said Donovan.

Renters that have paid their bills could be evicted in two weeks or less.

However, if the landlord's mortgage is federally insured, sometimes families can stay 30 days.

For more information about AZCEND, click here.

Or to apply for emergency rental assistance, visit the city's website.