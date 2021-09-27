This restaurant is located in the middle of nowhere in AZ

PHOENIX — Looking for a top notch restaurant located at the mouth of the Grand Canyon? The Cliff Dwellers Restaurant is in Marble Canyon, Arizona and keeps the doors open 24/7, according to its Facebook page.

See why this restaurant is so popular despite being in the middle of nowhere in the video above!

Head in for a slice of Grandma's pie after an exhausting day of fly-fishing on the Colorado River or grab a hearty dinner and chase rainbows on the front porch.

OF NOTE: As Arizona begins the process of reopening, we are taking some virtual tours of the unique spots our state has to offer. This article is meant to be informative and fun -- a way to learn about our beautiful state from the comfort of your home!

