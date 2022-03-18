There is a McDonald's with blue arches in Arizona

SEDONA — The golden arches of McDonald's are one of the world's most identifiable symbols. The only place in the world where you will find the fast food giant's recognizable arches painted the color blue? Sedona, Arizona!

See what these blue arches look like in the video above!

Sedona is famous for its stunning red rock landscape and city officials have made it a priority to preserve the natural beauty. When you have as beautiful of a natural skyline as this city does, it makes sense to bend tradition. "McDonald's was built in the early 1990s, right after the city was incorporated in 1989," said Cari Meyer, Senior Planner of the Department of Community Development for the City of Sedona. "Someone suggested it would be interesting if they did something else than golden arches to fit in with the identity that the city decided to establish."

Some say the McDonald's ownership was happy to comply and opted for the turquoise M as an alternative color. Social media has given this restaurant a new wave of popularity, with people traveling to this destination from all over the world just to post pictures of the bright blue M. "It's definitely unique," shares Meyer. "When I first moved here, it's what people brought up. Oh, you are moving to Sedona? They have turquoise arches! [When you pass by] you see people taking pictures with it a lot."

This Mickey D's is located on route 89A in Sedona, but don't be disappointed when you saunter inside to order. The only change made to the restaurant was the color of the symbol -- the inside looks like a normal McDonald's. There is also no special menu with blue-colored burgers, but the drink cups and clam shell burger containers are painted with the location's bright blue signature.

This is not the only McDonald's location in the world where the arches are not golden. The Paris Champs-Elysees restaurant has neon white arches.

IF YOU GO:

2380 W US Hwy 89A

Sedona, AZ 86336