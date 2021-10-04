There is a Dole Whip Watermelon Taco at the Arizona State Fair

PHOENIX — Dole Whip is the IT dessert right now and there is an entire booth dedicated to the pineapple-flavored soft serve ice cream this year at the Arizona State Fair! Not only can you get yourself a tower of dairy-free Dole Whip on a cone at the Nitro Dole Whip stand, you can get it layered inside a fresh slice of watermelon. Introducing the Dole Whip Watermelon Taco: a hollowed-out slice of watermelon filled with fluffy and refreshing pineapple Dole Whip!

See how the Dole Whip Taco is made in the video above!

