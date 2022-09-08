The Royals in Arizona: Princess Margaret visited our state in 1965

Though Arizona is thousands of miles across the pond from the United Kingdom, our state has played a role in the royal family's history.

Queen Elizabeth II's sister, Princess Margaret, and her husband, the Earl of Snowdon, visited Arizona in November 1965.

They were photographed on a boat as part of a tour of the Lake Powell area.

Days later, the royals visited the ranch of Lewis Douglas, an Arizona representative, in the Tucson area.

Douglas was the Ambassador to Britain from 1947 to 1950, according to the Pima County Public Library.

According to the library archives, Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon stayed at the Douglas residence and attended a reception at the Arizona Inn.

Anonymous/AP Great Britains Princess Margaret with husband Lord Snowdon on the ranch of Lewis Douglas in Tucson, Arizona on Nov. 18, 1965. (AP Photo)

The Arizona visit was part of Princess Margaret's tour through the United States.

In 2011, Prince Harry visited Arizona during military training. The Prince, who was 27 years old at the time, dined in Gila Bend with about 30 of his fellow military members. They had pizza at the Little Italia Restaurant.

