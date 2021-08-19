The Nightmare Before Christmas house in Arizona has been postponed until Halloween 2022

PHOENIX — The Nightmare Before Christmas house in Arizona has postponed operations until Halloween 2022.

The family that turns their front lawn into a scene from the popular Tim Burton movie decided that for the safety of the public, they are canceling their three-month-long glowing animatronic display this year. The Browns postponed last year's activities for the same reason.

Yet another cancellation for the year 2021 but -- good news -- the Browns say your friendly neighborhood haunts will hopefully be back for Halloween 2022! They are still collecting donations in the form of unwrapped toys and diapers for the Sojourner Center! You can drop off the sealed gifts at their front door per usual.

Missing this fun holiday haunt? See all of the animatronic characters come alive in the video above and check out our previous story below!

There is a "Nightmare Before Christmas" House in Arizona!

Welcome to the Tempe home of Jessica and Francis Brown, also known as the Halloween Christmas House.

In 2019, the Browns gave out over 400 pounds of candy on Halloween, while also managing to delight the biggest "Nightmare Before Christmas" fans out there.

Everything you see is handcrafted, hand-painted and homemade.

The Browns are big Disney fans and so are their neighbors, Aerin and Eric Major. The Majors just so happen to own a stage sets and props business, Therascapes Design. The two families collaborate every summer to create new pieces for the holiday season.

The Browns do not charge to see all the haunts, but they do ask for you to bring an unwrapped toy, diapers or new bedding that will be donated to the Sojourner Center.

Watch the lawn come alive and expect a surprise at every turn. Have a spooktacular time!