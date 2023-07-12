Watch Now
The direction your fan blades move could impact how much cool air you feel

Here in the Valley, the milestone temperature is 110 degrees. It inevitably hits every summer, but residents really pay attention when it happens on consecutive days. The most consecutive days hitting 110 degrees occurred in June of 1974 with eighteen days. Another long heat wave, 17 days, happened 21 years later. The ongoing heat wave ranks fourth between 2007 and 2020 with 11 days over 110 degrees. With more days in the forecast over that mark, there is plenty of time for it to move up in the rankings.
Posted at 11:02 AM, Jul 12, 2023
Clockwise or counter-clockwise? The direction your fan blades move could impact how much cool air you feel!

Allstate released a list of tips to keep your home cool amid the summer heat, including changing the direction of your ceiling fans.

Rotating the blades clockwise circulates warm air and is best suited for winter months.

If your fan moves counter-clockwise, the blades push air straight down to create a cooling breeze.

How do you change the direction of your fan? You should see a small switch on the fan itself that will redirect the blades to move in the opposite direction.

