Clockwise or counter-clockwise? The direction your fan blades move could impact how much cool air you feel!

Allstate released a list of tips to keep your home cool amid the summer heat, including changing the direction of your ceiling fans.

Rotating the blades clockwise circulates warm air and is best suited for winter months.

If your fan moves counter-clockwise, the blades push air straight down to create a cooling breeze.

How do you change the direction of your fan? You should see a small switch on the fan itself that will redirect the blades to move in the opposite direction.

