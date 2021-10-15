THAT SIZZLE! Cook your dinner using a 500 degree Himalayan salt block at LON's at The Hermosa Inn

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Turn up the volume and listen to that sizzle! LON's at The Hermosa Inn is offering a unique opportunity that takes zero culinary experience. Order the Himalayan salt seared ahi tuna and prepare to have several of your senses tingled!

This memorizing dish is prepared in the kitchen and presented at your table just like in the video. Thinly sliced fresh fish, a pair of tongs and a fresh-out-of-the-oven 500°F Himalayan salt block. At your leisure, place the ahi on the salt block, pour the yuzu-soy sauce and watch the show! Your seafood fare is garnished with cilantro and pickled onions with house-made Togarashi crackers to give the dish some textured contrasting crunch.

See the satisfying sizzle of the Himalayan Salt Seared Ahi Tuna in the video above!

IF YOU GO:

LON's at The Hermosa Inn

5532 N Palo Cristi Rd.

Paradise Valley, AZ 85253