Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

THAT SIZZLE! Cook your dinner using a 500 degree Himalayan salt block at LON's at The Hermosa Inn

items.[0].videoTitle
TURN UP THE VOLUME for a relaxing experience!
Screen Shot 2021-10-15 at 3.25.59 PM.png
Posted at 3:34 PM, Oct 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-15 18:34:34-04

PARADISE VALLEY, AZ — Turn up the volume and listen to that sizzle! LON's at The Hermosa Inn is offering a unique opportunity that takes zero culinary experience. Order the Himalayan salt seared ahi tuna and prepare to have several of your senses tingled!

This memorizing dish is prepared in the kitchen and presented at your table just like in the video. Thinly sliced fresh fish, a pair of tongs and a fresh-out-of-the-oven 500°F Himalayan salt block. At your leisure, place the ahi on the salt block, pour the yuzu-soy sauce and watch the show! Your seafood fare is garnished with cilantro and pickled onions with house-made Togarashi crackers to give the dish some textured contrasting crunch.

See the satisfying sizzle of the Himalayan Salt Seared Ahi Tuna in the video above!

IF YOU GO:
LON's at The Hermosa Inn
5532 N Palo Cristi Rd.
Paradise Valley, AZ 85253

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV