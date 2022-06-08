Tarantula hawk wasps kill tarantulas and live all over Arizona!

PHOENIX — The wasp that kills tarantulas and lives all over Arizona...I'll take a large NOPE with that.

Have a fear of spiders, creepy crawlers or basically anything that is scarier in the bug world than spiders? This story is not for you...or maybe it is.

The tarantula hawk wasp females give them their name. The insect requires a spider to serve as a host for their larvae and tarantulas are the preferred nursery.

Did I mention the stings are considered the most painful of any insect in the United States?

See nature take its course in the video above! (How the tarantula hawk wasp kills a tarantula then drags it back to its den!)