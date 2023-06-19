Suspect hospitalized after double homicide in Bullhead City, AZ

BULLHEAD CITY, AZ — Police say a California man who fatally stabbed two people recently at a residence in Bullhead City on the Arizona-Nevada line before he was shot by a neighbor and taken into custody remain hospitalized Sunday.

Detectives were continuing to investigate Friday's killings as a double homicide in the Arizona community along the Colorado River across from Laughlin, Nevada, police said Sunday. They identified the suspect as Aaron Michael Bryant, 31, of Eureka, California, and said he remained hospitalized Sunday in Las Vegas.

"He is still there receiving medical treatment" at a Las Vegas hospital, Bullhead City police department spokeswoman Emily Fromelt said in an email to The Associated Press.

The victims, a man and a woman who had tried to call police for help, were identified as two Bullhead City residents — Tommy Edward Hinton, 62, and Annette Lee Hinton, 59.

Police responded to the residence at about 5:45 p.m. Friday "in reference to a 911 open line where a female was yelling for help."

"Dispatch received an additional call of a male stabbing a female," police said in a statement.

"Through the course of their investigation, it was determined that there was an argument" and that Bryant stabbed the victims before being shot by a male neighbor, police said.

The neighbor hasn't been identified. No formal charges had been filed late Sunday.

It wasn't immediately clear if the victims were related or whether Bryant had an attorney who could comment for him.