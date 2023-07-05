Watch Now
Stockton Hill Fire burning north of Kingman, AZ

Posted at 5:00 PM, Jul 04, 2023
STOCKTON, AZ — Evacuations are underway near a new wildfire burning near Stockton, Arizona, north of Kingman.

The Stockton Hill Fire sparked Tuesday evening about four miles northeast of Stockton.

The Arizona Bureau of Land Management says the flames are moving quickly and are being driven by wind.

So far, it has burned 10 acres and is prompting evacuations in the area.

No other details have been released.

