Stockton Hill Fire burning north of Kingman, AZ

STOCKTON, AZ — Evacuations are underway near a new wildfire burning near Stockton, Arizona, north of Kingman.
The Stockton Hill Fire sparked Tuesday evening about four miles northeast of Stockton.
The Arizona Bureau of Land Management says the flames are moving quickly and are being driven by wind.
So far, it has burned 10 acres and is prompting evacuations in the area.
New start #StocktonHillFire, 4 miles NE of Stockton, 18 mi NW Hualapai. Est. 10 acres & running w/evacuations in progress. #AZForestry en route, large aircraft ordered, @BLMAZFire on scene. Map approx location. #AZForestry #AZFire #MohaveCounty pic.twitter.com/PyO7Wa1ZMJ— AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) July 4, 2023
No other details have been released.