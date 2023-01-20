Statewide Arizona Lottery outage leaving Arizonans out of luck

PHOENIX — You'll have to hold on to that winning Arizona Lottery ticket a little longer if you were planning to cash it out. That's because Arizona Lottery officials halted all sales and prize redemptions Thursday, and it will continue Friday.

Lottery officials say their operating partner, Scientific Games, experienced an outage Thursday morning that remains unresolved.

Scientific Games believes the outage was caused by a system update to install two new lottery games Thursday, which caused the system to crash.

Until the system is fixed, lottery officials say Arizonans are out of luck if they want to buy or redeem any lottery tickets.

Drawings for lottery games will continue as planned to honor tickets purchased before the outage.

There is currently no estimated timeframe for when ticket sales and prize redemptions will be back online.

The Arizona Lottery apologizes to players for the inconvenience.