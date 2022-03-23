State of Arizona starts hiring campaign to bring on more veterans

Right now, the state of Arizona employs about 3,200 veterans. However, they want to double that number by 2025 by using former service members to fill current vacancies.

"So there's over 1,700 opportunities," said Wanda Wright, Director of the Arizona Department of Veterans' Services.

The hiring campaign is called AZHiresVets! and will be coordinated by multiple state agencies including the governor's office.

Governor Doug Ducey talked about his desire to hire more former troops during his State of the State address.

"We are blessed to be a magnet for America’s veterans," he said.

"They represent the best of our country, and as any hiring manager will tell you: Veterans are among their most prized and productive employees," Ducey added.

Right now, veterans make up 8.5% of state employees.

Wright, a retired Colonel, told ABC15 that many veterans may find work after getting out of the military, but it may not be something they stick with forever.

"And so it really means a lot to me to support veterans as they're transitioning, to find the right job for them," she said.

"It's not about a job, it's about a career -- so they can support their families and have satisfaction in their job and that's why I believe in public service," Wright added.

Part of the campaign will include special hiring events for veterans including one on March 30 and April 28 in Phoenix.