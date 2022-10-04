State Capitol lights up in purple for domestic violence abuse awareness

PHOENIX — During the month of October, the state capitol will be lit with purple at night.

It is an acknowledgment of Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The numbers are sobering.

According to Maricopa County Human Services, every year 100 Arizonans will die in domestic violence-related incidents.

40% of domestic violence abuse victims delay leaving a dangerous situation.

On average, the Winged Hope Family Advocacy Foundation in Gilbert responds to 100 calls of domestic violence every month.

The calls come from churches, schools, and police departments.

"This is happening in the state of Arizona. They estimate every 44 minutes a child witnesses domestic violence between his or her parents," Winged Hope CEO Jessica Nicely said.

Nicely says the COVID-19 pandemic was not kind to domestic violence victims saying the isolation it brought only made matters worse at home.

"There is so little access for these families to shelter. So, there's a waiting list at almost all the shelters. And trying to get them into a safe place has been our biggest hurdle," Nicely said.

In 2021, Maricopa County invested $15 million for things like emergency shelters and transitional housing, financial assistance, trauma-informed counseling, community-based employment, and childcare services.

Nearly 32,000 families impacted by domestic and sexual violence received help.

"I need people to know if that's happening next door or down the street, it's your problem too," Nicely said.

If you see domestic violence or suspect it's happening, Jessica Nicely asks that you please report it.