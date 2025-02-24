SRP-proposed reservoir continues to move forward near Apache Lake

PHOENIX — Because the Valley continues to use more and more power, Salt River Project (SRP) is constantly looking for innovative solutions.

SRP continues to move forward with a project to build a reservoir in the cliffs 1,000 feet above Apache Lake. Using excess solar power generated during the day, turbines would pump water from the lake to the reservoir.

At night, it would release the water back down through the turbines providing electricity to thousands of SRP customers.

The goal is to provide additional grid stability to all of the service connectors in the Valley.

SRP hopes to break ground on the project by 2027, though it will continue to need to navigate through regulatory approvals and will eventually include community feedback.

