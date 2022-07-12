SRP customers break wattage record on hottest day of 2022

PHOENIX — Customers of utility company Salt River Project (SRP) broke a record Monday, on the hottest day of 2022, so far.

SRP delivered an estimated retail peak demand of 7,620 megawatts, according to SRP.

The previous record set on July 12, 2020 was 7,615 megawatts.

Yesterday’s record topped the previous by 5 megawatts, and SRP says one megawatt is enough energy to power about 225 average homes.

Phoenix saw a high of 115 degrees Monday. The record-high for that date is 118 degrees.

"Maricopa County is the fastest-growing county in the nation, and that is reflected in this new record for energy demand in SRP’s service territory," said Laura Olson, SRP’s Manager of Power Supply & Trading. "We were able to meet the increased customer demand thanks to our dedicated employees who ensure we have the energy needed to serve our customers and who maintain a robust electric system year-round to provide reliable service."

"We’re also thankful for our customers who continue to conserve and to those who participate in our demand response programs, which helps us reduce demand on days like today," Olson added.

As high summer temperatures continue and monsoon conditions ramp up, SRP customers can report an outage or check for outage updates by clicking here.