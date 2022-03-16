Watch
Special session looms to replace huge Arizona tax cuts

Paul Boyer, J.D. Mesnard Arizona tax
Bob Christie/AP
CORRECTS IDENTIFICATION FROM LEFT TO RIGHT - FILE - Senators Paul Boyer, right, and J.D. Mesnard confer on the Senate floor during a break in the action in Phoenix, Ariz., Friday, May 24, 2019. Arizona Republican lawmakers who pushed through a nearly $2 billion income tax cut in the last session are looking to repeal it and replace it with a new version. The acknowledgement from Rep. Ben Toma and Sen. J.D. Mesnard comes a week after a judge rejected a challenge to the referendum. They were key architects of the flat tax proposal and bills that sidestep a tax on the wealthy that voters approved in 2020. (AP Photo/Bob Christie,File)
Posted at 7:59 AM, Mar 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-16 10:59:06-04

PHOENIX — Arizona Republican lawmakers want to sidestep a voter referendum that has blocked the nearly $2 billion income tax they passed last year and are pushing for a special session to repeal and replace them.

Lawmakers have been talking for months about making the move after education advocates collected enough signatures last summer to put them on hold until the November election.

GOP House and Senate leaders were working Tuesday to get all their members on board before Gov. Doug Ducey calls a special session.

House Majority Leader Ben Toma says that those talks are ongoing.

Minority Democrats are powerless to stop the repeal and replace the plan if majority Republicans stick together.

