Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Southwest fire crews brace for return of dangerous winds

ABC15 has been on the ground since Tuesday when the fire was just burning a couple hundred acres and has grown to more than 20,000 acres. As the fire spreads, the devastation grows with it. Those who are fleeing are calling it an inferno.
Western Wildfires
Posted at 4:57 AM, Apr 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-22 07:59:30-04

FLAGSTAFF, AZ — Firefighters battling a half-dozen wildfires in the Southwest are bracing for the return of ferocious winds.

More than 500 firefighters are manning fire lines in Arizona and New Mexico and more help is on the way.

The largest type of management team plans to take command of resources Friday at one of the biggest, most dangerous fires near Flagstaff.

RELATED: Arizona governor declares state of emergency to help efforts in Tunnel Fire

A brief break in the weather allowed crews to launch aerial attacks on some of the fires Thursday, but that's unlikely Friday.

Forest Service officials in New Mexico say there's “high confidence" a widespread extreme and catastrophic fire weather event will occur with sustained winds up to 50 mph.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

The ABC15 Arizona Let Joe Know Team finds solutions to everyday consumer problems