Southern Arizona doctor dies while hiking in New Mexico with other physicians, authorities say

Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 11:10:33-04

TAOS, NM — A southern Arizona doctor has died after suffering an apparent heart attack in New Mexico while on a hike with other physicians.

Taos County sheriff’s officials said 61-year-old Renhick Guyer of Marana, Arizona, died Sunday close to the summit of Wheeler Peak near Taos.

They said Guyer was hiking the steep trail with his wife and a group of friends who are all medical doctors.

Authorities said Guyer collapsed and fell off the trail and the other party members were unable to resuscitate him.

Sheriff’s deputies couldn’t retrieve Guyer’s body until Monday morning because of thunderstorms in the area of the 13,161-foot (4,011-meter) Wheeler Peak and its rugged terrain.

The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator will determine the cause of death.

