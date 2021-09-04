SNAP program doubles food stamp dollars at farmers markets

The Double Up Food Bucks program just celebrated its fifth year in Arizona.

For years, the program has offered families on food stamps the chance to turn $20 into $40 worth of fresh produce.

However, during the pandemic, the cap was lifted at farmers markets.

"The dollar-for-dollar match is great for customers because it allows them to use their SNAP benefits, it helps them put more fresh produce on the table," said program manager Kelley Villa.

The program is paid for using a mix of federal and state dollars.

According to the state’s Department of Economic Security, the program serves approximately 2,000 SNAP families every month.

Additionally, since the cap was lifted, 86% of Double Up customers report they are purchasing more fruits and vegetables as a result of the program.

In addition to helping families with food stamps, the program looks to have a positive economic impact by helping growers sell their fruits and vegetables.

"So the program essentially invites more customers that may not already be buying produce to come to their markets, come to that corner store to purchase their produce which means more money for our Arizona farmers which we think is great,” said Villa.

