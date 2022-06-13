DENVER — Hazy skies clouded the Denver metro area on Monday morning primarily due to smoke drifting in from a wildfire in Arizona.

The National Weather Service said smoke from the Pipeline Fire about six miles outside Flagstaff is moving northeast into the Colorado mountains, Front Range, and eastern plains.

Geordie Beck/Coconino National Forest

The fire was first reported on Sunday morning and as of Monday at 11 a.m.., it had burned an estimated 4,500 acres. Evacuations and pre-evacuations have been ordered. The cause of the Pipeline Fire is under investigation.

The NWS said most of the smoke is elevated as it makes its way into Colorado, so it's only near the ground in the high country. However, it will concentrate at low elevations later Monday afternoon as the temperature increases.

Smoke map for June 13, 2022

The smoke is also carrying dust from southern California.

These hazy and smoky conditions will likely continue through the week, NWS said, but it will not bring widespread health impacts.

A cold front on Monday evening will decrease the smoke and improve air quality for Tuesday across northern and central Colorado, but periods of smoke will remain for southern Colorado, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Air quality will improve by Wednesday.

Watch a timelapse from Monday morning through the afternoon below.

Smoke from Arizona wildfire moves into Denver

The NWS said this smoke may reduce the temperature around the Front Range by a degree or two, but won't have much more of an impact heat-wise. In Denver, the temperature will be reduced by about one degree — resulting in a high of 99 degrees, which is the record high for June 13. NWS said it expects Denver to either tie or break this record.

Statewide, the dry, hot and windy conditions will lead to critical fire weather. The NWS explained that a red flag warning has not been issued due to very green fuels, which lower the risk of a fast-growing fire.

Call 911 if you see a column of smoke or flames, but authorities across the state are asking residents not to call to report this hazy smoke.