Sinema calls for boost in U.S. oil drilling amid Ukraine war

Mandel Ngan/AP
Apr 13, 2022
U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema called Tuesday for increasing domestic oil drilling to make up for the loss of Russian imports that has contributed to high prices at the gas pump.

The Arizona Democrat called for an “all-of-the-above energy strategy" promoting the production of both renewable and fossil fuels.

She says the U.S. dependence on foreign oil jeopardizes its security and that of its allies.

The U.S. cut off imports of oil and gas from Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, but the nation remains a major supplier to Europe.

