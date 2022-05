APACHE COUNTY, AZ — Officials canceled the Silver Alert issued for an 11-year-old boy with autism who went missing Friday afternoon in eastern Arizona.

Preston Owens reportedly walked away from his home in Apache County.

Owens was found safely about half a mile away from his home, according to Apache County officials.

ADOT milepost map Image shows general last-seen location near arrow



Officials say Owens has autism and ADHD, and left home with no shoes, no food and no water.