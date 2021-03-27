CA man found dead in Mohave Valley, homicide investigation underway

Mohave County Sheriff's Office officials say a 19-year-old man from California was found dead near a roadway in Mohave Valley, Arizona Friday morning.

MCSO said deputies responded to a call regarding a deceased man near Riverfront Parkway just before 8 a.m.

An individual reported that they were walking their dog when they found a body.

Authorities identified the man as 19-year-old Anthony Maracle from Needles, California.

MCSO officials said the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mohave County Sheriff's Office Detective Division at 928-753-0753 or 1-800-522-4312.