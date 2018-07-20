SHARK BECOMES SNACK! 500-pound goliath grouper eats shark as Florida fishermen watch

There is a reason the goliath grouper is nicknamed the garbage disposal of the ocean!

PHOENIX - You don't see this every day! The Everglades Fishing Company filmed a rare occurrence when they were on the water off the coast of Everglades City, Florida. They hook a decent-sized shark and begin to reel it in when a massive shadow appears from the depths of the ocean. A goliath grouper rises to the surface and swallows the shark in one gulp! That explains why the goliath grouper is nicknamed the garbage disposal of the ocean.

Watch the video above to see a goliath grouper swallow a shark whole!

