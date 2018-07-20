SHARK BECOMES SNACK! 500-pound goliath grouper eats shark as Florida fishermen watch

PHOENIX - You don't see this every day! The Everglades Fishing Company filmed a rare occurrence when they were on the water off the coast of Everglades City, Florida. They hook a decent-sized shark and begin to reel it in when a massive shadow appears from the depths of the ocean. A goliath grouper rises to the surface and swallows the shark in one gulp! That explains why the goliath grouper is nicknamed the garbage disposal of the ocean.

