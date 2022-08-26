Senator John McCain's legacy lives even as some try to leave it behind

PHOENIX — In the four years since Senator John McCain's passing, the world as he once knew it, turned on its head. Courage, honor and service to the country, principles which defined McCain through life, hold little value to a state Republican party looking to erase the impact he had on Arizona.

Max Fose began his life in politics working as an intern for Senator John McCain in 1992. Over the years, Fose rose through the ranks becoming treasurer of the 2000 McCain for President campaign. "I think he'd chuckle and laugh a little bit that they're still attacking him four years after he passed away," Fose said.

With the sweep of Trump-endorsed candidates in the Arizona Republican primary, the bashing of McCain's legacy reached new heights at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas. At the end of her speech, Arizona Republican Governor's candidate Kari Lake told the audience, "we drove a stake through the heart of the McCain machine." Then Lake made a stabbing gesture to dramatize the point.

"What they don't realize is the McCain machine isn't about one person. It's an idea," Fose said. "It's standing up for what we believe is right. It's standing up for those who can't stand up for themselves. It's standing up for being an American."

Standing up, just as presidential candidate John McCain did in 2008 when he set the record straight about Barack Obama for a woman who attended one of his town hall meetings. "I don't trust Obama," the woman told McCain, "he's an Arab." "No ma'am," McCain said, while taking the microphone from her. "He's a decent family man who I happen to have disagreements with."

"The things that I remember about John that I love about him is he is a straightforward honest person," said former Governor Jan Brewer.

Brewer and McCain both began their elected political careers in Arizona at the same time, with McCain in Congress and Brewer in the State Legislature. Brewer worked with McCain, campaigned with McCain, and nominated him for President. Brewer believes the people who attack McCain now don't understand how government works.

"You've got to be able to find pathways to get things solved and delivered and he worked extremely well across the aisle and extremely well within the caucus. But people resented that," Brewer said.

Working across the aisle, McCain voted against the Republican challenge to the Affordable Health Care Plan. His vote saved the Obama administration's health insurance plan which covers more than 12 million Americans.

During her time as governor, Brewer credits McCain with saving Luke Air Force Base. Luke was near the top of the list on the base closure list in the early 2000s.

Keeping it operational saved a major economic engine for the West Valley. In 2021, Luke AFB employed nearly 14,000 people and had a $2.4 billion impact on the economy.

The Rio Salado Project and the Americans with Disabilities Act also stand out as some of McCain's legislative achievements. The Senator needed bipartisan support to pass those pieces of legislation. Something that is in short supply in Congress and a reflection of how divided America is.

"I think he would be fearful of where our country could go," Fose said. "But I think he'd be the first person to think the country will get back together and live by the principles our country was founded on."

Or as McCain might say, "Be for something and don't let them get to you."