Watch
NewsArizona News

Actions

Senate confirms Cindy McCain, Jeff Flake to ambassador posts

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 13, 2020, file photo Cindy McCain, wife of former Arizona Sen. John McCain, waves to the crowd after being acknowledged by Arizona Republican Gov. Doug Ducey during his State of the State address in Phoenix. President Joe Biden is nominating Cindy McCain to be the U.S. representative to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Cindy McCain
Disability rights protesters stage at Jeff Flake's office in Phoenix
Posted at 4:00 PM, Oct 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-26 19:01:51-04

WASHINGTON — The Senate has confirmed two prominent anti-Trump Republicans to serve in the Biden administration.

Senators on Tuesday confirmed former Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona to serve as the ambassador to Turkey and Cindy McCain, the wife of the late Sen. John McCain, to serve as the ambassador to the United Nations Agencies for Food and Agriculture.

The Senate has also voted to confirm former Democratic Sen. Tom Udall of New Mexico to serve as ambassador to New Zealand and Victoria Reggie Kennedy of Massachusetts, the widow of former Sen. Ted Kennedy, to serve as ambassador to Austria.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV